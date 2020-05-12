Shock and sadness following sudden death of the father of Republic of Ireland player Shane Duffy

The sudden death has taken place in Derry of Brian Duffy, formerly of Letterkenny, the father of Republic of Ireland and Brighton soccer star Shane Duffy.

His unexpected passing has evoked a sense of deep shock and sadness.

A native of Ard O’Donnell in Letterkenny, he has lived in Derry for many years.

He was aged just 53.

A very popular individual he was widely known, especially in football circles and he was a proud Donegal and Irish man.

Brian was a great supporter of Shane's and was a regular at Republic of Ireland matches.

Following his father's death, Shane last night wrote on his Instagram account: "U weren’t just my dad u we’re my hero my idol. I’ll miss ringing u after the match and you telling me how shite I was daddy I love you and miss you look after us all now everytime I put that green shirt on for our country I’ll be thinking about you because I know how proud u we’re me playing for Ireland. Love and miss you."

Among those to pay tribute to Brian was the Republic of Ireland Supporters Club: Derry branch.

A spokesperson for the club said Brian 'couldn't do enough for the club', describing him as a 'great friend' and a 'great human being'.

Brian's untimely death comes just a few months after the death of his own mother Martha.

He is survived by his wife Siobháin (originally from Raphoe), sons Shane and Tony, daughter Nicole, sisters Jackie and Michelle, brother Mark, and a large number of relatives and many friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions will follow.