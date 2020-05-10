North West Regional College offering a range of fully-funded courses for businesses hit by the coronavirus

Contact
Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at NWRC.
The North West Regional College (NWRC) is offering a range of fully-funded online courses for businesses.
The courses can be accessed via mobile phones, computers and tablet devices and are funded by the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus Programme.
The NWRC is offering courses in areas such as; Leadership & Management, Business & Digital Marketing, Early Years, Health & Social Care and Advanced IT.
Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at NWRC said: ‘’Upskilling is key for every business at the minute and we are delighted that the Department for the Economy are fully funding these courses.
"It enables businesses to support their staff on furlough and also for owners or directors to develop new skills to move forward positively with a new way of doing business.
"We also offer free training needs analysis and tailored training solutions specific to the businesses’ sector.”
If you are a business with less than 250 staff and looking to up-skill, you could be eligible for the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus Programme.
For more information about the Skills Focus programme visit, http://bsc.nwrc.ac.uk/skills-focus/ or call 07830361640.
