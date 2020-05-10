CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Five more COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus
Five more COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 435.
New figures from the Department of Health show the number of people in Northern Ireland with a positive laboratory completed test is now 4,119.
The total number of laboratory completed tests is 38,984.
