CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Four more COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Four more COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland today bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 430.

New figures from the Department of Health show the number of people with a positive laboratory completed test is now 4,078.

The total number of laboratory completed tests is 37,764.

The department said on Saturday there are 646 suspected Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 4,425 having been discharged.

