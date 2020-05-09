People in Derry asked to nominate their local shop hero for special recognition

People in Derry are being urged to nominate their local shop hero for special recognition.

Over the last month, hundreds of messages of support have flooded into local SuperValu and Centra stores, as customers pay tribute to the huge efforts local retailers have been making to keep food on people’s tables right across Northern Ireland.

These heart-warming messages have lifted the spirts of hardworking local retailers and their teams, as they work tirelessly to keep shelves stocked and queues moving.

Now, SuperValu and Centra are planning to pay this positivity back.

The retail brands are asking customers in Derry to nominate their local store hero – the people that are going above and beyond to help their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For every nomination, SuperValu and Centra will donate £1 to their long-standing charity partner, Action Cancer.

With fundraising events cancelled and Action Cancer retail shops closed as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the charity needs to raise vital funds, so it can provide life-saving cancer prevention, detection and support services to those most in need as soon as services can get back up and running.

Launching the new initiative, Desi Derby, Marketing Director for SuperValu and Centra in NI said: “Our frontline workers are going above and beyond and doing a fantastic job – making sure shelves are stocked, delivering to those in need and ensuring customers stay safe when in store.

"We have been overwhelmed by the different messages of thanks and appreciation that have come in from our customers whether on social media or via our customer services team and so we wanted to recognise this in the first instance.

“Those same frontline colleagues also work tirelessly every year to raise money for Action Cancer and asked how we could do more when social distancing prevents the normal fundraisers such as in-store cycles and coffee mornings.

"So, we decided to bring the recognition of our colleagues and our commitment to support our charity partner together.

"We are now asking customers to take the time to nominate the person in your local store that has made a real difference.

"And at this time of crisis, when our charity partner Action Cancer is seeing a substantial drop in income, being able to help support them too is extremely important to us.”

People can nominate their local store hero on the SuperValu or Centra Facebook page or by emailing supervalu.localhero@musgrave.ie or centra.localhero@musgrave.ie.