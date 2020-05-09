Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

People in Derry asked to nominate their local shop hero for special recognition

Retail workers praised for their response to coronavirus pandemic

People in Derry asked to nominate their local shop hero for special recognition

Donna Moran and members of the team at Centra Strand Road, Derry. Centra, Strand Road is just one of many stores that has been receiving messages of thanks from customers.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

People in Derry are being urged to nominate their local shop hero for special recognition.

Over the last month, hundreds of messages of support have flooded into local SuperValu and Centra stores, as customers pay tribute to the huge efforts local retailers have been making to keep food on people’s tables right across Northern Ireland.

These heart-warming messages have lifted the spirts of hardworking local retailers and their teams, as they work tirelessly to keep shelves stocked and queues moving.

Now, SuperValu and Centra are planning to pay this positivity back.

The retail brands are asking customers in Derry to nominate their local store hero – the people that are going above and beyond to help their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For every nomination, SuperValu and Centra will donate £1 to their long-standing charity partner, Action Cancer.

With fundraising events cancelled and Action Cancer retail shops closed as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the charity needs to raise vital funds, so it can provide life-saving cancer prevention, detection and support services to those most in need as soon as services can get back up and running.  

Launching the new initiative, Desi Derby, Marketing Director for SuperValu and Centra in NI said: “Our frontline workers are going above and beyond and doing a fantastic job – making sure shelves are stocked, delivering to those in need and ensuring customers stay safe when in store.

"We have been overwhelmed by the different messages of thanks and appreciation that have come in from our customers whether on social media or via our customer services team and so we wanted to recognise this in the first instance.

“Those same frontline colleagues also work tirelessly every year to raise money for Action Cancer and asked how we could do more when social distancing prevents the normal fundraisers such as in-store cycles and coffee mornings.

"So, we decided to bring the recognition of our colleagues and our commitment to support our charity partner together.

"We are now asking customers to take the time to nominate the person in your local store that has made a real difference.

"And at this time of crisis, when our charity partner Action Cancer is seeing a substantial drop in income, being able to help support them too is extremely important to us.”

People can nominate their local store hero on the SuperValu or Centra Facebook page or by emailing supervalu.localhero@musgrave.ie or centra.localhero@musgrave.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

A road well travelled

Gerry gets a tackle in on Karl-Heinz Rummenigge during Northern Ireland's 1-0 win over West Germany in Hamburg in a qualifier for the 1984 European Championships

Features

A road well travelled

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie