New figures show that almost half of COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes

Almost half of COVID-19 deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes, it was revealed today.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has published its weekly bulletin detailing the latest figures.

It records all fatalities with COVID-19 recorded on a death certificate.

Of the 516 deaths NISRA recorded in Northern Ireland by May 1, 232 (45%) occurred in care homes, 253 (49.0%) occurred in hospital and four (0.8%) occurred in hospices.

Twenty seven of the deaths (5.2%) occurred at residential addresses or another location.