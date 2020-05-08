Derry councillor concerned about an 'increase' in the level of traffic on local roads

Contact
Gardai will be maintaining checkpoints on border crossings this weekend.
A Derry councillor has expressed concern about an 'increase' in the level of traffic on local roads.
Sinn Féin councillor Paul Fleming is reminding people of the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic road traffic levels have fallen, which demonstrates people’s commitment to sticking to social distancing during the past seven weeks and it’s great to see," said Cllr Fleming.
“By sticking to social distancing, we help mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and reduce pressure on our health service. It’s crucial that we don’t lose sight of this.
“However, since last week there has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the road.
“It’s important that only essential journeys are being made.
“Social distancing is a crucial element of our Covid-19 response. I would urge everyone to continue playing their vital role during this pandemic; stick to social distancing and help save lives.”
The PSNI have said that they will be stepping up local checkpoints over the Bank Holiday weekend in a bid to limit the number of unnecessary journeys being made by people.
Gardai have also said they will be maintaining checkpoints on the Derry-Donegal to also prevent unnecessary journeys.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.