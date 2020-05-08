Derry councillor concerned about an 'increase' in the level of traffic on local roads

A Derry councillor has expressed concern about an 'increase' in the level of traffic on local roads.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Fleming is reminding people of the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic road traffic levels have fallen, which demonstrates people’s commitment to sticking to social distancing during the past seven weeks and it’s great to see," said Cllr Fleming.

“By sticking to social distancing, we help mitigate the spread of the virus, save lives and reduce pressure on our health service. It’s crucial that we don’t lose sight of this.

“However, since last week there has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

“It’s important that only essential journeys are being made.

“Social distancing is a crucial element of our Covid-19 response. I would urge everyone to continue playing their vital role during this pandemic; stick to social distancing and help save lives.”

The PSNI have said that they will be stepping up local checkpoints over the Bank Holiday weekend in a bid to limit the number of unnecessary journeys being made by people.

Gardai have also said they will be maintaining checkpoints on the Derry-Donegal to also prevent unnecessary journeys.