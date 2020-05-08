Contact
Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry.
A local councillor says he has received 'very aggressive' calls from people in Donegal complaining that council dumps in Derry remain closed.
The local waste and recycling centres were closed in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The centres do not charge people to get rid of their waste.
In Donegal, people must pay to get rid of their waste.
As a result, it is believed that a large number of people from Donegal regularly travel to use the dumps in Derry.
Speaking at a council meeting yesterday, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said the use of the dumps by people from Donegal was a 'quite serious' problem which needed to be looked at.
Alderman Devenney said that given the costs being faced by Derry City and Strabane District Council as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they should not be footing the bill for people from a different jurisdiction to get rid of their rubbish.
The local councillor said he had received 'some very aggressive' phone calls from people in Donegal asking why the local dumps are still closed.
Alderman Devenney suggested that when the dumps are re-opened, the council should look at new measures to prevent people from outside the council area using the facilities.
He asked for a report to be prepared in a bid to try and establish how many vehicles with southern registrations are using the local dumps.
A council officer said that they would prepare such a report.
