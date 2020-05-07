Revealed: New footbridge plan for Derry as part of a proposal to extend the city's riverside walkway

Derry looks set to get a new bridge.

Plans have been put forward to construct the new footbridge as part of a proposal to extend Derry's popular quayside walk and cycle path.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has applied for planning permission to build the footbridge across an inlet close to the Fort George site.

This would allow the quayside walkway to be extended into the Bay Road area.

There are also plans to create a new three-metre wide cycle/walking path along Bay Road to link in to the Bay Road Park.

Derry's quay has been revitalised in recent years and the latest proposal looks set to continue the regeneration of the riverside area.

The plans for the new footbridge and walkway are now being considered by the local council's planning department.

Meanwhile, a new 'cycling champion' role has been created to encourage more people to get on their bikes in Derry.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon this week announced a new walking and cycling champion with a focus on transforming communities and developing creative solutions to support a new way of living during and post COVID-19.

“Our champion will ensure that we deliver our commitment to increase the percentage of journeys made by walking and cycling. Inspiring our communities, restructuring our spaces, changing forever the way we live – and changing it for the better,” said the Minister.

“I want to increase the space available for people who want to walk and cycle by extending pavements, pedestrianising streets and introducing pop up cycle lanes.

"I have already identified some parts of Belfast City Centre and Derry city that can be transformed in this way and I intend to work with councils to identify more areas across the North as a matter of urgency.

"Changing how we use our spaces will transform communities right across Northern Ireland – creatively change lives – enable social distancing and encourage health and mental wellbeing.

“This environmental and public health work will be done on a collaborative basis, with an action group, formed from both within and outside government.

"I also want to work in collaboration with communities, including identifying and creating ‘Quiet Streets’ where pedestrians, cyclists and play have priority and motor vehicles are guests,” added Ms Mallon.

“As the Executive looks this week to review the lockdown – we all need to be looking ahead – out of the darkness of this pandemic and into a better world that we need to build for ourselves.

"Greener, cleaner, healthier and happier people and places must be our aim as we learn to live with this new normal during and after Covid-19.”