Donegal music festival popular with people from Derry the latest to fall victim to Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Sharon Shannon at Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival
Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival is the latest major event to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival attracts thousands of music fans each year, including many from Derry.
Organisers issued a statement saying: "The latest Covid guidelines in relation to the hosting of festivals comes under Phase 5 due to be implemented on the 10th August, therefore, the Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival inform you of the postponement of our planned 43rd Festival, which was due to take place from 30th July to 2nd August, 2020.
"We look very much forward to welcoming you back to the Ballyshannon Folk & Traditional Music Festival in near future.
"Ballyshannon – The kindly spot, that friendly town … #tillwemeetagain #staysafe"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.