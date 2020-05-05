Contact

Cops help to reach out to vulnerable people in Derry during the coronavirus crisis

PSNI supports ongoing efforts by local community groups

PSNI officers pick up items for delivery in the Ballyarnett area.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

PSNI officers have been helping local community groups reach out to vulnerable people in Derry during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Neighbourhood Police Teams locally have been supporting the work of community hubs in the city by donating food and essential provisions for vulnerable members of the community.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said they were glad to help out.

“It is important to us that we support our communities in any way we can through the current pandemic so we were pleased to be able to offer support by purchasing supplies and donating them to the local community hubs for distribution in Derry City and Strabane.

“Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Police Team collected essential provisions from Eurospar in Culmore, as well as a monetary donation.

"These have been delivered to Ballyarnett Community Support Team who will distribute to the most vulnerable in the local community across Galliagh, Shantallow, Carnhill, Skeoge, Steelstown and Culmore.

“Waterside Neighbourhood Police Team were assisted by a local Spar in the Waterside.

"Waterside Neighbourhood Police Team officers made donations and this was added to by Spar, Church Meadow.

"The essential items have been delivered to Irish Street Community Centre, which is being used by Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership to co-ordinate essential care packages across all the communities in Waterside.

“Meanwhile, officers from Strabane Rural Neighbourhood Police Team along with Strabane Local Policing Team purchased essential food items from a local shop. This has been delivered to Castlederg Community Hub to assist vulnerable members of the community.

“We are thankful to all of our community groups for all the work they are doing to help the most vulnerable in our society, ad are pleased we could offer some support to our communities at this difficult time.”

