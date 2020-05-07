Nurse wins car donated by local firm

A County Derry car sales group has rewarded hard-working NHS staff by donating a car to one lucky winner from staff at the county’s two main hospitals.

EJB Car Sales Ltd took the decision to raffle the car after one their social media manager, Christine Orr fell ill with Covid-19 and experienced the care and attention of the healthcare staff.

Owner Eamon Bradley said the idea originally came up while Christine was still in hospital.

“She was admitted to the Altnagelvin Covid ward and was totally beside herself,” said the Garvagh man.

“Whenever she was there, she got us the names of 30 nurses here and Jim’s wife works in Coleraine, so she got us 29 names from the Coleraine ward.

“We were originally going to raffle a weekend away, but then we thought, ‘why don’t we go one better?’ and we decided to put the car up for raffle.”

With all 59 staff safely into the draw, the raffle took place on Sunday evening with Dungiven native Maureen McGinnis taking home the Chevrolet 1.0 Spark.

The gesture comes after the company offered the use of a courtesy car for NHS staff last month in an effort to make their lives ‘a bit easier’.

Eamon told the County Derry Post that he wanted to do all he could to help.

“Those men and women are going onto what is classed as the front line, to save maybe a relation of mine or anybody,” he said.

Eamon’s brother Jim, whose wife Nicola works in the Intensive Care Unit at Causeway Hospital, also weighed in by running a one-man marathon to raise over £3,700 to purchase equipment for the NHS.