Would-be Communicants celebrated

A special mass was held on what would have been their Communion date.

Fr Gates, Fr Brannigan, Mrs Graffin, Miss Scullion and Sr Caitríona pictured at the mass.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Children in a south Derry primary school who were due to celebrate their First Holy Communion last weekend were recognised in a more unorthodox way.

Primary 4 pupils at New Row Primary School were set to celebrate the sacrament at the weekend but Covid-19 regulations meant the ceremony had to be postponed.

In a letter to parents last week, P4 teacher Emer Scullion and Principal Deirdre Graffin stressed that the ceremony had not been cancelled.

“Remember – First Communion is postponed – not cancelled,” it read.

“Cancelled means it would never happen again and the chance for it to happen has passed. However, you will celebrate your First (and 2nd and 3rd and 4th) Communion.

“So, if anyone said they are sorry your First Communion has been cancelled, you can (politely) say that it hasn’t – it’s just postponed until another time.”

Fr Gates and Fr Branigan of Magherafelt Parish offered to remember all the children in Saturday’s 11am mass, just when their First Communion would have been beginning.

Children all sent a photo that was placed around the altar and were able to watch with their families at home via the parish webcam while taking part in the mass.

Mrs Graffin urged the children to stay positive.

She said: “This is a lovely reminder that we have not forgotten about special times in our lives and that like so many other things, this is just postponed.

“Although we don’t know exactly what the future holds, it will become clear. This will pass.”

