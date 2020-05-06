Do you love Dungiven?

Residents of Dungiven have been asked to submit artwork that showcases their civic pride as part of a ‘Love Dungiven’ art competition.

The initiative is being run in partnership between Dungiven Regeneration Club (DRC) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management Team.

The competition’s launch had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but after discussions between council officers and the DRC, the project has been given the green light.

People are being encouraged to paint, draw or take photographs while at home or as part of their daily outdoor exercise routine, but are asked to be mindful of restrictions around social distancing and essential travel.

The winning entry will be displayed on a printed banner in the town, with the winning artist also receiving a £50 gift card to be used in a wide range of shops across the borough.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens BC, Sean Bateson, said the competition would showcase the County Derry town.

He said: “This art competition is open to everybody and is an opportunity to celebrate what makes Dungiven such a special place.

“When our shops and businesses re-open, this public display of local artworks will be a great way of bringing new colour and vibrancy back to the village.

“We hope that by using art we can raise the profile of the history and heritage of Dungiven village and the local area and these new lamppost banners will be an attraction for local residents and new visitors alike.”

The rules of the competition are as follows:

· The artist must create and own the artwork they submit.

· The artist must give their work a title.

· Drawings, paintings and photography is permitted.

· The lamppost banners will be vertical and therefore artwork must be vertically orientated (portrait style) with the length / height being approximately twice that of the width.

· Minimum size of artwork is A4 (portrait format)

· The competition is open to everybody. There are no age restrictions.

The competition will close at 4pm on Tuesday 30th June 2020. If COVID-19 restrictions have eased, then completed artworks, including the name and contact details of the entrant, should be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope marked 'Love Dungiven Art Competition' to the office of the Dungiven Regeneration Club, 136 Main Street, Dungiven BT47 4LG.

Alternatively, entries can also be posted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 7 Connell Street, Limavady BT49 0HA marked for the attention of ‘Town and Village Management’ or emailed to shaun.kennedy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

For further details or any other queries connected to the competition, please contact Geraldine at the Dungiven Regeneration Club on 07927 894 827 or email dungivenregenerationclub@gmail.com or Shaun Kennedy on 07517 98 8162 or shaun.kennedy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk