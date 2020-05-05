New service launched which allows people stuck at home to book a 'priority' shopping delivery slot

People who have been told to 'cocoon' at home due to the coronavirus pandemic are now being given the chance to register for a priority online delivery slot from one of the big supermarkets.

Many people have been told to stay in their homes for up to 12 weeks because of the current crisis.

However, for many of them it is proving difficult to access a grocery delivery slot.

Now, a new service has been launched in a bid to address this problem.

A new Northern Ireland service was launched today to allow people to register for access to a priority online supermarket delivery slot from Asda, Iceland, Sainsbury's or Tesco.

You can register if you: live in Northern Ireland; you or someone you provide care for have been advised by your/their doctor (GP) to avoid all face to face contact for 12 weeks; and do not have access to alternative help and support for shopping from family or friends, or other local networks.

These stores will make every effort to offer you an online delivery slot, but it is dependent on demand and cannot be guaranteed.

To find out more about the new service, click here - https://bit.ly/35vRSie