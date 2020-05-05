Two men and a teenager due in court today in connection with an attack in Derry at the weekend

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Carlisle Road area of Derry on Sunday have charged three males.
The three, aged 17, 34 and 38, have each been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and are expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.
Police said a man was badly beaten during the incident on Sunday.
It is understood the victim is still being treated in hospital.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.