Police arrest two men and a teenager in connection with a vicious attack in Derry yesterday

Contact
PSNI
Two men and a teenager have been arrested this afternoon following the report of a serious assault in the Carlisle Road area of Derry yesterday.
A PSNI spokesperson said the three, aged 17, 34 and 38, have each been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
"They remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries," the spokesperson said.
"A 27-year-old man arrested earlier has been released unconditionally.
"Detectives in Strand Road are reiterating their appeal to anyone with information or who witnessed this assault to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1296 03/05/20.
"Alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.