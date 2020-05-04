Police arrest two men and a teenager in connection with a vicious attack in Derry yesterday

Two men and a teenager have been arrested this afternoon following the report of a serious assault in the Carlisle Road area of Derry yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the three, aged 17, 34 and 38, have each been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"They remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries," the spokesperson said.

"A 27-year-old man arrested earlier has been released unconditionally.

"Detectives in Strand Road are reiterating their appeal to anyone with information or who witnessed this assault to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1296 03/05/20.

"Alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."