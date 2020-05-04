Man left with serious head injuries after being attacked in Derry yesterday

Contact
Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault at Carlisle Road yesterday.
Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “The assault was reported to have occurred at the lower end of Carlisle Road close to the roundabout at around 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon.
"It was reported that a man, aged in his 30’s, was punched and kicked by a number of males leaving him with serious head injuries.
"The injured man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident and he remains in the Intensive Care Unit today in a critical condition.
"A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries.
“This was a brutal attack on a defenceless man and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Sunday afternoon and witnessed the assault, or saw a group of males in the area of the steps between Carlisle Road and John Street, to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1296 3/5/20.
"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.