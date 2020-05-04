Young Derry man asks people to help him achieve his dream of becoming a doctor

A young Derry man inspired by doctors working at the COVID-19 frontline needs £10,000 to make his own career dream a reality.

Colm McGurk is currently working in a laboratory dealing with coronavirus tests.

Having seen at close-hand the efforts of doctors and other medical staff in dealing with the disease, it has re-ignited a long-held desire to become a doctor for the 27-year-old.

However, Colm, who is originally from Creggan but now lives in the Waterside, needs help to make his plans a reality.

“All my life I have wanted to be a doctor, to protect and save lives and I can only hope that tuition fees don’t stand in the way of my dream,” he said.

