Police appeal for information after a number of creeper-style burglaries in Derry

Detectives are investigating a series of creeper style burglaries in the Trench Road area of Derry on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lamont said: “We received a report that at around 1.30 am on Saturday morning that entry was gain to a house in the area and car keys were stolen from the property. A silver Landrover Freelander was taken during the incident.

“The vehicle was recovered a short time later in Donegal by our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

“Later that morning at around 10.00 am we received a further report that entry had been gained to a neighbouring property at some point in the early hours of the morning. The garage had been entered and a number of items had been searched, however nothing is believed to have been taken from the property.

“We received a further report at around 11.30 am that entry had been gained to a shed at a property also in the Trench Road area. Nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference numbers 143, 524 and 676 of 02/05/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Detective Sergeant Lamont added: “I would take this opportunity to remind local people to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe. If you have older relatives or neighbours help them to keep their property and belongings secure.

“Close and lock all doors and windows, consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house.“I would also ask anyone noticing any suspicious activity to report it to police immediately. Officers cannot be everywhere but if members of the rural community work together with police by reporting anything that seems out of place we can continue to keep the trend in rural crime falling.

“The local neighbourhood team are conducting patrols and visits in the area, and are always happy to meet with residents and groups to offer advice and assistance with crime prevention and can be contacted by calling 101.

"If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”