Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Latest figures show that 20 people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area have died of COVID-19

Eleven more deaths announced in Northern Ireland

HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Twenty people living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council have died of COVID-19, according to the latest statistics.

There have been a further 11 deaths in Northern Ireland related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, taking their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 376.

Six of the deaths happened since Friday morning.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency NISRA, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

NISRA's figures show there have been 393 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI by April 24.

Latest figures from the Department of Health reveal there have been 20 COVID-19 deaths in the Derry and Strabane council areas.

Of neighbouring council areas, there have been 23 deaths in both Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid Ulster council areas.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Laying the Bricks in place

Noel (left) pictured with Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane and selector Alex Campbell after last season's Ulster Club hurling final

Features

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie