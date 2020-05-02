Comedian Neil Delamere's planned show in Derry tonight has been rescheduled for October

Contact
Neil Delamere
Neil Delamere had been due to take to the stage at the Millennium Forum.
However, the concert obviously had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Forum has said that the comedian's show has now been rescheduled to Friday, October 23.
The local theatre said that all tickets sold for the original show will remain valid for the October performance.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the show.
