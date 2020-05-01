Derry author creates a special book to fire up the imaginations of children living under lockdown

A Derry author has created a special book for children living under lockdown.

Anthony Cooley has spent his own time in lockdown writing the book for kids who are sharing the same experience during the coronavirus crisis.

Anthony also did all the illustrations for the book which is called A World Outside My Window.

The story is about a little boy named Charlie who has found himself at a loss at what to do because he cannot leave the home due to the circumstances.

So how does he overcome this?

Well he uses the power of his imagination to go places he cannot physically.

The local man said he had enjoyed creating the book.

"It’s not just about coronavirus specifically because I wanted the book to apply to any kid who is stuck at home for whatever reason, be it because of lockdown or because they are ill," he said.

"I would love to share this story with as many people as possible during this time as I feel it could help lots of kids cope with the situation they now find themselves in."

The book is currently only available in digital form and all proceeds made from sales will be donated to the Childline charity run by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

You can find out more about the book here: https://bit.ly/3aMHHqD