Famous festival popular with Derry music fans has been cancelled

Iconic Donegal music festival cancelled
A famous Donegal music festival has fallen victim to the Covid-19 restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 5,000 people.
Clonmany Festival was held in the village in August each year and attracted stars such as Daniel O'Donnell, Mike Denver and David James.
Announcing the decision to cancel this year's festival, the Clonmany Festival Committee said: "It is with great sadness the Committee of the Clonmany Festival wishes to inform everyone of the cancellation of our planned 53rd Festival.
"This is a decision that would have been unthinkable only a few months ago. We understand the social and economic impact this decision will have, on not just Clonmany, but Inishowen and further afield.
"It is with pride each year we welcome the many thousands of visitors to our beautiful village, to enjoy the family entertainment, music and dance. This is a week that we carefully plan and all look forward to very much.
"However, this year, we must think about the health and wellbeing of each and everyone, from our volunteers, our bands, our visitors, and all those involved in this great week of entertainment. We have a responsibility to watch out for one another in these difficult and challenging times.
"We would also like to take time to think about and thank all ofthose individuals who work in too many jobs to mention, everyday, to ensure our lives continue to a s colse as normal as possible.
"We look very much forward to welcoming you back to the Clonmany Festival in 2021.
"Clonmany Festival happens once a year, however, the beauty of our area and the friendliness of our local community is on offer every week. We invite you to visit us when it is safe to do so."
