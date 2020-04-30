Derry's Homebase store expected to re-open this weekend

Derry's Homebase store looks set to reopen this weekend.

All of the company's stores have been closed since last month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Homebase, which has an outlet at the Crescent Link Retail Park in Derry, has started a phased re-opening of its stores and today said all its UK stores will re-open on Saturday, May 2.

The news was outlined in a statement from the company's chief executive officer, Damian McGloughlin.

"In March, Homebase was classified as an essential retailer by the Government, meaning that our stores could continue trading. However, with the safety of our customers and teams as our first priority, we decided to temporarily close our stores and operate online only," said Mr McGloughlin.

"We have taken this time to carefully review and make a large number of changes to our operations in preparation for a safe, phased reopening, in line with Government guidance on social distancing.

"Following a successful trial across 20 stores, we will be fully reopening an additional 50 stores across the UK on Wednesday 29th April, with strict controls in place to ensure shopping is safe for everyone.

"Our remaining UK stores will all be reopened for customers to browse and shop from Saturday 2nd May.

"It has taken a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from our teams across all parts of the business, to ensure we are ready to safely welcome customers back through our doors.

"I'm extremely grateful for the dedication shown by every single team member, and to our customers, for the huge support and understanding."