Derry bus drivers send a message of love and support to workers within the National Health Service

Bus drivers in Derry have sent a message of love to healthcare workers.

Staff at Translink had originally planned to take a convoy of vehicles to Altnagelvin Hospital this evening to show their support for those leading the fight against coronavirus.

The convoy was scheduled to coincide with the weekly outdoor clap in support of frontline workers.

However, the convoy had to be called off due to safety concerns.

Instead, a fleet of buses gathered this afternoon in the car park of Templemore Sports Complex in the city.

There, the buses were organised in the shape of a heart.

An aerial photograph of the display and is now being shared to show the support and respect that Translink have for those working within the National Health Service.