Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry City and Strabane District Council to waive burial fees for duration of coronavirus crisis

Decision is rooted in 'compassion', says local councillor

city cemetery

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to waive burial fees for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the council's website, it currently costs £190 to purchase a grave in one of the local cemeteries.

It then costs £168 for the first person to be buried in that grave, with lower subsequent charges for anyone else being buried in the same grave.

However, it has emerged that the council will be waiving these fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has been welcome by Councillor Martin Reilly, the leader of the SDLP bloc on the council.

"Councillors from all parties recognise the difficulty and pain families will feel if they lose a loved one, in these tragic circumstances. Having to worry about the financial cost is the very last thing they need," said Cllr Reilly.

“This is rooted in compassion and recognises that many people have had their income reduced or removed altogether and cannot grieve in the usual way.

"Providing some comfort for them is the least we can do.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie