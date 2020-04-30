Derry museum to host an online talk today about the life of an influential Irishman

A Derry museum will host an online talk today about an important Irish man.

James McCarron was a Labour leader and an anti-partitionist who lived from 1851 to 1918.

Dr Adrian Grant will give a talk on McCarron's life at 1pm today.

To register for the talk email: ruth.mcphillips@DerryStrabane.com.

Adrian Grant is a historian and lecturer in Policy at Ulster University.

His current research focuses on human connection to place and everyday experiences of changing urban landscapes.

He is currently focusing on urban regeneration in Derry after the Second World War.

Adrian is the author of Irish Socialist Republicanism, 1909-36 (Four Courts Press, 2012) and Derry: The Irish Revolution, 1912-23 (Four Courts Press, 2018).