Derry support service extends its opening hours to help those going through a tough time

A vital support service for people in distress is still operating during coronavirus crisis.

Staff involved in the Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) are usually based at the Holywell Trust building at Bishop Street during the evening.

While they are no longer in the building because of the lockdown restrictions, the service is still operating through other methods, such as telephone, WhatsApp and video calling.



A CCIS spokesperson said: "In line with government guidance on social distancing and coronavirus CCIS operating hours will be as normal, however we are not seeing people in our premises.

"We are now offering support via telephone, WhatsApp, video calling and skype.

"Recognising the possible detrimental effects that this current situation could be having on people's emotional wellbeing, and mindful of how some may now be feeling more isolated than normal. CCIS will now be operational during the following additional hours.

"Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday 5pm-10pm. Thursday 8pm - Sunday 8am.

"If you feel in crisis and need support or if you have observed someone who is in distress and may come to significant harm through self-harm and suicidal behaviour please call: 028 7126 2300."