Some recycling centres in County Derry to re-open from next week

Some recycling centres in County Derry will re-open next.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council today said that its recycling centre will re-open from next Monday under a booking system.

However, centres run by Derry City and Strabane District Council remain closed.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council said a booking system will operate when Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) re-open on Monday, May 4.

HRCs will be open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.30pm and accept excess waste that would normally go into your black bin only.

To visit a HRC it will be necessary to book a slot in advance for a particular facility.

Bookings can be made by calling the relevant number between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily Monday to Friday.

Please note – booking lines will open on Thursday 30th April at 9.30am.

Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady – 07925 358 326

Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart – 07925 358 327

Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty – 07925 358 328

Should you miss your allocated slot it will be necessary to re-book an alternative time.

Strict measures will be in place to ensure that social distancing rules are complied with.

Staff will control access to facilities and limit the number of cars on site at any one time.

No vans or trailers will be allowed.

In light of the temporary arrangements, householders are asked to be patient and respectful to site staff.

Any abusive behaviour towards staff will not be tolerated.

Householders will be required to offload their own waste to maintain social distancing.

Householders should continue to recycle/dispose of as much waste as possible in their bins at home, and if circumstances allow, store excess waste in a shed or garage.

No waste from commercial sources will be accepted.

Businesses that require the uplift of waste can avail of the council’s commercial waste collection service.

Please contact 028 7034 7034 to arrange a collection.

A council spokesperson said: "The opening of Household Recycling Centres will be kept under review whilst social distancing restrictions are in place. Thank you in advance for your co-operation and understanding."