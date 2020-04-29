One of Derry's biggest annual charity events has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic

One of the biggest annual charity events in Derry has been postponed.

The Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run attracts thousands of participants each year and is one of the biggest fundraising events for the hospice.

This year, the event had been due to take place on June 7.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has now been put back.

A spokesperson for the hospice said it will take place in the Autumn and that a confirmed date will be made public in the coming months.