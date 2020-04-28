Derry's quayside area highlighted as Mayor speaks about a 'significant increase' in number of people out and about

Contact
Derry's Mayor has highlighted her concerns about a 'significant increase' in the number of people out and about, particularly along the city's quayside.
In recent days, politicians have urged people to continue to follow the current lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
There have been concerns that complacency is emerging in relation to the restrictions, especially given the recent good weather.
Local Mayor, Michaela Boyle, appealed to people to continue the follow the lockdown advice and keep outings to the required minimum.
"There has been a significant increase in footfall along the parks, greenways and footpaths of our City and District in recent days, particularly along Derry Quay." she said.
"I'd like to appeal to the public to be conscious of those around you, to exercise social distancing at all times and follow any signage about one way systems or what side of the path to walk on.
"Remember you should be at least two metres apart from anyone not in your household and aim for three metres if you are running."
