Get the kids ready - a team of super heroes will be visiting parts of Derry this week

The super heroes are coming to Derry this week.

As part of an initiative being run by the Moor Ward COVID-Response team, a team of super heroes will be visiting local areas from tomorrow until Friday.

As a result, children will get the chance to see some of their heroes right outside their front door.

They will be visiting Creggan, Glenowen, Ardgrange, Grangemore, Cashlemore, Killea / Nixons Corner, Bishop Street, the Fountain, the Bogside and the Brandywell.

Organisers of the tour have asked people to please stay within their gardens and respect the social distancing guidelines.

This is the timetable for the super heroes tour tomorrow (Tuesday, April 28):

Ardgrange / Ardgrange Close - 1pm

Grangemore – 1:20pm

Cashelmore – 1:40pm

Glenowen – 2pm

Forest Park – 2:30pm

Westway – 2:45pm

Dunree Gardens – 3:05pm

Malin Gardens – 3:20pm

Leenan Gardens – 3:35pm

Dunmore Gardens – 3:50pm

Inishowen Gardens – 4:05pm

Beechwood – 4:10pm

Broadway – 4:25pm

Blighs Lane/Iniscarn Crescent/Blighs Gardens - 4:45pm

The rest of the week will operate as follows:

Wednesday - Upper Creggan

Thursday - Bishop Street/Brandywell/Fountain

Friday - Bogside/Killea and Nixons Corner