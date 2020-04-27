Get the kids ready - a team of super heroes will be visiting parts of Derry this week

Contact
The super heroes will be touring parts of Derry this week.
The super heroes are coming to Derry this week.
As part of an initiative being run by the Moor Ward COVID-Response team, a team of super heroes will be visiting local areas from tomorrow until Friday.
As a result, children will get the chance to see some of their heroes right outside their front door.
They will be visiting Creggan, Glenowen, Ardgrange, Grangemore, Cashlemore, Killea / Nixons Corner, Bishop Street, the Fountain, the Bogside and the Brandywell.
Organisers of the tour have asked people to please stay within their gardens and respect the social distancing guidelines.
This is the timetable for the super heroes tour tomorrow (Tuesday, April 28):
Ardgrange / Ardgrange Close - 1pm
Grangemore – 1:20pm
Cashelmore – 1:40pm
Glenowen – 2pm
Forest Park – 2:30pm
Westway – 2:45pm
Dunree Gardens – 3:05pm
Malin Gardens – 3:20pm
Leenan Gardens – 3:35pm
Dunmore Gardens – 3:50pm
Inishowen Gardens – 4:05pm
Beechwood – 4:10pm
Broadway – 4:25pm
Blighs Lane/Iniscarn Crescent/Blighs Gardens - 4:45pm
The rest of the week will operate as follows:
Wednesday - Upper Creggan
Thursday - Bishop Street/Brandywell/Fountain
Friday - Bogside/Killea and Nixons Corner
