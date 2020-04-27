Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Special guard of honour today in tribute to a young Derry man whose sudden death has stunned the city

Trojans will remember their much-loved player and coach

Many tributes being paid to popular young Derry man who has died suddenly

Many tributes have been paid to Thomas Burke who passed away this week.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special guard of honour will be held today in tribute to a young Derry man whose sudden death has stunned many people in the city.

Thomas Burke, who was well-known and liked, mainly through his lifetime involvement with Trojans Football Club, died on Thursday.

He was 31-years-old.

Thomas, who lived in Culmore with his wife Bronagh and their two young children but who was originally from Creggan, will be buried this morning following a service at St Mary's Church in Creggan.

As a result of the coronavirus restrictions, the funeral service is private.

However, members of Trojans will form a guard of honour for Thomas and his family near the church.

Thomas played for Trojans for many years and was an underage coach at the club in recent times.

His death has led to many tributes and a huge outpouring of sympathy for his family. 

See also - https://bit.ly/3eUg6Hb

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

A polished Diamond

Tommy Diamond is carried shoulder high in Croke Park with the Tom Markham Cup in 1965

GAA

A polished Diamond

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie