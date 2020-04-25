Many tributes being paid to popular young Derry man who has died suddenly

Many tributes have been paid to a popular young Derry man who has died suddenly.

Thomas Burke was well-known within local football circles, particularly through his involvement with Trojans Football Club.

He played for Trojans for many years and was an underage coach at the club in recent years.

Thomas, who was in his early 30s, died on Thursday.

His death has led to a huge outpouring of sympathy for his family.

The tributes were led by Trojans.

A spokesperson for the Creggan-based club said Thomas had joined them when he was young boy.

"Little did we know just how good he was," the spokesperson said.

"Be it training or playing he give his all for our very tradition royal blue shirt, he loved it and you know it showed in his play."

The Trojans spokesperson added "Thomas was such a solid and good person, growing up through the years he was so level headed you'd never anyone speak badly of him.

"Thomas played D & D football and then went on to play for the clubs Intermediate League side and was part of the treble winning team of 2014/15 under the management of Kevin Deery. In more recent times he was seen taking our U5 and U6 players at training.

"Needless to say he was loved by all the children and their parents, Thomas had that calming way them. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

"To his wife Bronagh, children Adam and Aoife, his parents Linda and Thomas, sister Rachel and the wider Burke and Deehan family circles, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences."

Trojans yesterday held a poignant minute's silence at their Oakland pitch in Creggan in memory of Thomas.

Many other tributes have been paid to the local man.

A spokesperson for the Ryan McBride Foundation, which was set up in honour of the former Derry City captain who died in 2017, passed on their condolences.

"The McBride family and everyone at the Ryan McBride foundation would like to offer their deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Thomas Burke and in particular to his wife Bronagh and two children.

"We hope his family and friends find the strength to get through this terrible time. Our thoughts are also with everyone at Trojans YCG."

Among the other sports clubs to pay tribute to Thomas were Foyle Harps, Creggan Swifts, Top of the Hill Celtic, Sean Dolans GAA club and Foyle Valley Athletics Club.

However, it was not just in Derry that he was well known and liked.

Writing on the Soccer Donegal Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "The local footballing community are in mourning today following the untimely passing of Thomas Burke.

"Thomas took unwell yesterday and departed suddenly at the tender young age of 31.

"Thomas was synonymous with Trojans FC in the D and D but the tough teak right back and centre half also played in the Irish League with Ballymena and also counted Derry City among his former clubs and was highly respected among his peers in the footballing world in which he made many friends.

"We extend our sympathies to his wife Bronagh, his twin children and the extended Burke and Deehan families at this most difficult of times."

Thomas is survived by his wife Bronagh, children Adam and Aoife, parents Thomas and Linda and sister Rachel.

Sadly, due to the coronavirus restrictions, his wake and funeral will be strictly private.

His family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers if wished can be made to the British Heart Foundation, Admail 3987 UK, Belfast, BT1 1TG.