Police hand out 166 notices in the Derry council area to people who have broken coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Police have handed out 166 notices in the Derry council area to people who have broken lockdown restrictions.

The PSNI said that from the period between March 30 and April 24 its officers handed out a total of 52 Penalty Notices for Disorder (PND) in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

PNDs are the more serious notices issued by police in relation to lockdown guidelines.

There is also an option called Community Resolution Notice (CRN) which can be issued to someone 10 years or over.

CRNs are a more informal approach from police when encouraging people to follow the lockdown restrictions currently in place.

During the same period from March 30 to April 24, a total of 114 CRNs were handed out in the local council area.

This brings to 166 the number of notices handed out in the local area in recent weeks.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “The objective of the Police Service during this period has always been and remains to help our health service colleagues slow the spread of the virus and keep people safe.

“We will continue to engage with people and explain what we need them to do and encourage them to follow the restrictions that are in place.

"Enforcement is always a last resort. The vast majority of people spoken to by Police Officers have cooperated well and a relatively small number of penalty notices have been issued to date."