Irish league extends suspension of games

The Irish FA have extended their suspension of football until the end of May.

With the current government restrictions remaining in place until 9 May, the Irish FA Board has agreed to extend the suspension of the football season in Northern Ireland until 31 May.

"In accordance with Football Regulation 36a, as 31 May represents the end the specified season, any league wishing to attempt to complete their season must seek an extension of the season from the Irish FA Football Committee," read a statement on the IFA Website on Friday afternoon.

It follows decisions earlier on Friday to cancel the Super Cup NI and Foyle Cup youth tournaments.

