Foyle Cup called off due to Covid-19 pandemic

This season's Foyle Cup will not be taking place this summer as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, the organisers confirmed that the popular international tournament was unable to proceed as previously scheduled on July 20-25.

“We have been closely monitoring the implications for our annual event over the course of recent months, and with restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing, sporting events and wider travel arrangements likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, understandably the tournament cannot take place this year.

"Our number one priority is that everyone stays safe from the potentially devastating effects of COVID-19."

It follows on from a decision to call off the Super Cup NI.