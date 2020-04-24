Brothers join forces to create murals in honour of healthcare workers in Waterside area of Derry

Contact
The Logan brothers at one of the new murals.
New murals have been erected in Derry in honour of healthcare workers.
Waterside brothers Dee, Mark and Peter Logan decided to paint a number of murals to pay tribute those working for the National Health Service (NHS).
The brothers are pictured below at their mural at Bonds Street along with nurses Fiona Crawford and Nicola Ewing.
The other artworks are in the Nelson Drive area.
Any money donated to the brothers during the painting of the murals has been donated to the NHS.
