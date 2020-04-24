Face masks put on famous Derry Girls mural to support the message for people to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Contact
The famous Derry Girls mural with face masks added.
The Derry Girls are supporting the message for people to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The artists behind the famous Derry Girls mural on the side of Badgers Bar in the city have made a timely update to the artwork.
The girls and 'the wee English fella' James are now all wearing protective face masks.
The mural was created by local company, UV Arts.
Writing on their Twitter account, they said the face mask addition to the mural was their way of thanking NHS, key workers and volunteers for all their 'epic work' during the pandemic.
