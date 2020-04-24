Funeral arrangements announced for Derry priest who passed away earlier this week

A well-known Derry priest who passed away earlier this week will be buried tomorrow.

Father John McNamara was based at the Termonbacca Retreat Centre in Derry.

A spokesperson for the centre said they were heartbroken by his death.

Father McNamara was well-known and popular in the local area.

Many tributes have been paid to the local cleric.

Father McNamara's funeral service will be held at Long Tower church tomorrow, April 25, at 12 noon.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be private but people will be able to watch it on the church's webcam.