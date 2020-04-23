Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Guests revealed for Friday's Late Late Show

Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE

Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The guests have been revealed for this week's RTE Late Late Show on Friday on RTE One. 

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald will be joining host Ryan Tubridy to discuss her own recent battle with Covid-19, as well as her views on ongoing government formation developments and the recent general election.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will be live in studio for a number of special musical performances. Dermot will also voice his support for the work of Brother Kevin's Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin. Orla Tinsley, writer, campaigner and Cystic Fibrosis advocate will be speaking from her home in New York, discussing how she is coping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the extra precautions those with CF need to take. 


Andrew Scott, star of Fleabag and Sherlock, will chat to Ryan from London about missing Ireland, his daily check-ins with his Mammy, and his recent Golden Globe nomination. TV presenter and comedian Patrick Kielty swapped life in L.A. for London with Cat Deeley and their two sons earlier this year. Patrick will tell how Cat is getting on as resident homeschooling headmistress, and why he’s looking forward to returning home to Co Down.

Having shot to online fame when a bat flew into the family kitchen, social media sensation Tadgh Fleming will be discussing the latest member of his family to go viral - his 91-year-old grandmother, Mary O'Brien. Plus we will have a special performance from The Fleming's from their home in Co Kerry.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday April 24 2020 at 9.35pm 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie