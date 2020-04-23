Derry to host a jazz festival this year - but it's not the one we had all been hoping for

Contact
Derry will play host to a 'virtual' Jazz Festival this year.
Derry will host a jazz festival after all this year.
The annual popular festival over May Bank Holiday weekend was cancelled last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was a huge blow to the local economy as the festival's events attracted thousands of people each year.
However, while the 'real thing' will not happen this year, Derry City and Strabane District Council is planning an online version to keep local fans entertained.
A meeting of the council was today told that officers are at an 'advanced stage' of announcing details of a 'virtual Jazz Festival' in the coming days.
It is expected that the online festival will feature performances from many of the local area's best known musicians.
