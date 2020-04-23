Company which owns a number of shops in Derry puts up £20,000 to support groups during coronavirus crisis

The group behind SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA stories in Northern Ireland has launched their Community Cashback Grant, aimed at helping charities and local community groups feeling the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The £20,000 pot will be donated to four different initiatives per week over the next four weeks in the initial roll out, acting as a big thank you for community groups created during the outbreak, and support for NI charities feeling the effects of their fundraising events being postponed.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing says communities have come together like never before in the past few weeks and deserve all the help they can get.

“Being in the heart of the community with over 450 stores across Northern Ireland, we have seen first-hand how different communities have stepped up to be there for their neighbours.

“We want to do all we can to support them, whether they’re delivering essentials for the vulnerable and elderly, cooking homemade meals, providing packed lunches for children or collecting for food banks.

"We also know that many local charities are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and it’s important they are able to continue to function as a very important part of many people’s lives in Northern Ireland.”

Henderson Group will donate £5,000 per week across four projects or organisations, and those who would like to be considered can apply by completing an application form found on the Henderson Group website and social media platforms.

Bronagh continued: “Any community group, initiative or charity based in Northern Ireland can apply now, and we hope we can be there for them and help continue their good deeds for as long as is necessary.”