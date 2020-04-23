New TV show looking for people from Derry who would like house makeover advice from Dick and Angel

Channel 4 are giving people in Derry the chance to have a house makeover with the help of two well-known faces from TV.

The channel has announced the commission of a four-part DIY and homecraft series from Dick and Angel Strawbridge as part of its commitment to help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.

Under the Lockdown Academy banner Dick and Angel’s Make, Do & Mend(w/t) will see the Strawbridges offering tips and tricks for families looking for imaginative ways to solve their DIY dilemmas using what they have to hand.

Over the last four years, Channel 4 viewers have seen Dick & Angel turn their dream of owning a chateau in France into a reality, using their own handiwork and design skills to make their property a one-of-a-kind home.

Now, with many millions of us stuck at home, the Strawbridge family will be on hand to help solve the nation’s make-do and mend dilemmas with clear “how to” advice, plus their own inspirational tips and tricks.

With France also under ‘lockdown’ measures, the series will be filmed entirely by the Strawbridge family at the chateau.

There they will communicate online with families from across the UK looking for practical advice and bespoke solutions for a home project of their own.

Dick & Angel and their children will also be tackling their own “dream” projects and trying out new pastimes to keep their family entertained.

If you would like to take part in the show, email makedoandmend@dickandangel.co.uk to be forwarded an application form.