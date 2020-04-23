Emergencies only: Derry's council stresses that its Covid-19 waste helpline is not for those having a Spring clean

Derry City and Strabane District Council has urged people to only use its Covid-19 waste helpline for for emergency purposes.

A council spokesperson stressed that the helpline was not for people clearing out their homes as part of a Spring clean.

The spokesperson said: "Recycle right using all of your bins and make conscious choices when shopping purchasing less packaged food & cook what you need to reduce food being wasted.

"This emergency line is not for people to clear out their homes as part of a Spring clean!

"There will be a five-bag limit in place for collections organised through the waste helpline going forward.

"The helpline is available on 028 71 376590 from 9am to 5pm on weekdays."