Derry company donates vital protection equipment to help the fight against coronavirus

A Derry company has donated Personal Protection Equipment to help the fight against coronavirus.

Diamond Corrugated in Pennyburn manufacture printed packaging for a range of sectors including food and drink, pharmaceutical, e commerce and medical supplies.

The PPE donated will be used by local community and voluntary groups who are working on the ground to deliver essential aid to vulnerable members of the community who are confined to their homes.

The Mayor received the equipment from Company Director Niall Diamond at their Derry manufacturing plant where she praised the family run business for their generosity.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Diamond Corrugated for this generous and much needed package of Personal Protective Equipment which will be used immediately to aid the Coronavirus crisis relief effort on the ground," she said.

"Hundreds of food boxes are being delivered to people shielding due to health concerns who haven't been able to access delivery services or are in critical need for financial reasons.

"I have been heartened by the selfless manner in which our local community has rallied together to support each other and meet the unprecedented challenges presented by this crisis.

"This donation from Diamond Corrugated is typical of the generosity we have experienced and the additional PPE equipment donated will help protect those delivering and receiving aid and help reduce the spread of the virus."

Niall Diamond, Director at Diamond Corrugated added:

"We understand that PPE can be difficult to source for key workers and volunteers in our community.

"We very much appreciate their efforts and are thankful for the opportunity to assist the Mayor and community organisations in this way.

"We hope that the PPE we have donated will help them continue to safely deliver valuable aid to the most vulnerable at this time."

