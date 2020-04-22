Money and jewellery stolen after a house in Derry is ransacked during a burglary earlier today

Contact
Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of burglary at the Ardground Road area of Derry this afternoon.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Sometime between noon and 1pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area. It is believed that a sum of money and jewellery were taken, damage was also caused to a glass front door during the incident, with a number of rooms inside the property ransacked.
“Enquiries are continuing and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a grey Volkswagen Bora in the area, which we believe may be able to assist with our investigation.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 834 22/04/20.
"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.