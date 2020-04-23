People urged to take litter home

A County Derry councillor has pleaded with local communities to take any litter home with them to ensure the environment is respected.

Mid Ulster councillor Brian McGuigan made the appeal after receiving a number of calls about litter on roads in the Maghera area of south Derry.

“I have been inundated with concerns that our countryside is strewn with litter,” he told the County Derry Post.

“We all need to take care of our local environment. The litter strewn on our roadside is coming from road users who are not disposing of their rubbish appropriately.

“It's important that all road users are aware of the damage to the environment that littering can do. The pledge to them is: take your rubbish home.

“I encourage households and businesses to have the conversation with all vehicle users that they must take personal responsibility for their rubbish.”

Cllr McGuigan also praised the recent litter pick carried out by members of Watty Graham GAC, Glen, where over 200 club volunteers set about the roads to clean them up.

He said: “I want to personally congratulate every person who took part in the clean-up that was assisted by Mid Ulster District Council and coordinated by the chairperson of Watty Graham’s.

“Adhering to the strict guidelines of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions a group of 200 volunteers took part in a recent litter pick within Maghera parish.

“The amount of rubbish that was collected by the volunteers was staggering and on behalf of all who was involved in the clean-up I would like to remind all road users to respect our beautiful environment and to take all litter home and dispose appropriately”