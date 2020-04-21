The independent businesses in Derry who are continuing to trade during the coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has had a devastating impact on Derry's economy.

However, some of the city's independently-owned businesses are still continuing to trade as best as they can in the difficult circumstances.

Below is a list, compiled by the Independent Derry website, of some of those businesses.

Support them when you can.



FOOD & ESSENTIALS - DELIVERY/COLLECTION

- ANITA DELIVERY are offering an app based delivery service from local businesses across the city. You can also donate to Foyle Food Bank via the app.

- 9INE HOSTAGES COFFEE are open on Saturday's only from 11am for takeaway on retail coffee, sourdough bread and other baked goods. Strict covid protocols in place.

- EL TAPAS GRÁ are offering delivery via their website.

​- PRIMROSE ON THE QUAY are delivering scone ingredient boxes within a 5 mile radius of the city centre. PM their page to arrange a delivery and payment.

- ROMEO'S TAKEAWAY are offering contactless delivery only when ordering online or over the phone daily from 4:30pm.

- NONNA'S WOODFIRED PIZZA'S are delivering make at home pizza kits that can be ordered online. Limited kits available. They are also offering a delivery service from 21st April between 4pm & 8pm with a reduced sourdough pizza menu.

​- PIE IN THE SKY are open for home deliveries of savoury, artisan pies.

- SOCIETY STREET INDOOR MARKET are offering a delivery service on fresh fruit & veg boxes, pies, baked goods, homeamde foods and more. Free delivery to NHS, eldery and community nurses. Please message their Facebook page to make an order.

- BRESLINS BUTCHERS are offering a free delivery service, you can order via their website.

- HEGARTY'S BUTCHERS are offering a delivery service. Call them on 02871271094.

- BISTRO SIX are open Wed-Sat 4pm-9pm & Sun 12pm-9pm for collection & delivery. One in, one out for collection.

- LO & SLO are offering delivery on their range of sauces during a set delivery time. Contactless or PayPal only.

​- HIDDEN CITY CAFE will be open Thur-Sat 12pm-2pm for takeaway only. They are also posting Youtube videos on how to make their recipes at home..

- WHEELERS are open for delivery & collection only, 4pm-10pm, taking orders from 3pm. Call 02871266065 or order online with IWantFed.

- WILLIAM STREET STORES are still open for any small necessities.

​- GILLS SPAR ON PARK AVENUE are open and offering free delivery to the surrounding area.

- MY FOOD DELIVERY is a local delivery service with over 40 local fast food outlets currently offering delivery their services via the website.

- I WANT FED is another local delivery service, you can see listings & make orders via their website or app.

- VIVO ESSENTIALS Creggan and top of the hill are open for grocery needs and can deliver meals to the elderly in both areas, or collection.

​- THE QUIRKY CHIP is still open for, collections, takeaways and deliveries via My Food Delivery or Just Eat.

​

​ALCOHOL DELIVERY

- GEE'S WINE SHOP are offering a delivery and collection service Thur, Fri & Sat. Last orders & collections 8:45pm. Order here or call 02871311503.

- EARHART GIN are delivering every evening to BT47 & BT48 areas. .

​- DOPEY DICK BREWING CO beers are available from Gee's Wine Shop for delivery.

​- NORTHBOUND BREWERY are delivering their beers locally.

​

RETAIL/ONLINE VOUCHERS/ONLINE SHOPPING

- THE CITY HOTEL are offering gift vouchers with NO expiry date so they can be used at any time when all of this has passed!

​- QUAYWEST & FITZROYS are offering no expiry date vouchers via their website.

- NUMBER 19 CRAFT & DESIGN artists work is available online via their sites and they will be able to post orders until told otherwise. Please check their Facebook page for updates.

- ATELIER HAIR are offering free shipping on all online orders and gift e-vouchers. They are also posting tutorials on how to style and cut your hair at home.

- KULAR FASHION can offer online shopping and gift vouchers via their website.

​- EVOLVE MENSWEAR can offer an online shopping service incl their current sale offering up to 75% off.

​- SASS & HALO can still take custom orders via private message & offering online voucher via their website.

​- SHIPQUAY HOTEL are offering online vouchers.

​- BISHOP'S GATE HOTEL are offering online vouchers

​- BOYLES OFFICE SUPPLIES are open for deliveries only.

​

MEALS FOR THE VULNERABLE/ELDERLY

- MOJI are taking donations for deliver fresh dinners to the elderly around the city. They need money, time or food donations to help the vulnerable. If you can help please drop them a message.

​- UP A TREE IN ROSEMOUNT & BUTTERCUP CAFE are offering free meals for the elderly and incapacitated.

​

FITNESS & WELL BEING

- U-TURN FITNESS are launching a fitness timetable from 27th April with all classes streaming live via zoom. Price from £10-£50, pay what you can.Programmes include isolation bootcamp, strength camp, spin & healthy business programme.

​- NORTH STAR HEALTH & WELL BEING are offering daily stay at home well being programmes. To sign up contact their Facebook page.